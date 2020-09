LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a train near W. 81st and Neiman Road just after 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man deceased.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.