LENEXA, Kan. — One person has died after a homicide in Lenexa on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene in regard to an armed disturbance in the 13330 block of W. 87th street.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle who had been shot. They attempted life-saving measures but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

A few minutes after the first call, police received another call from an individual who said he was involved in the disturbance.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 12700 block of W. 88th Circle where they took that individual into custody without incident.

No suspects are being sought at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301.