LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa Police issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police said Thomas A. Hopkins went missing just before midnight on Aug. 25, 2021.

He was last seen leaving St. Luke South Hospital in Overland Park and may be driving a silver 2008 Toyota Yaris with Kansas tag 068-CRR.

Hopkins is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 216 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.