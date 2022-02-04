LENEXA, Kan. — Police find themselves in all kinds of emergency situations. Even so, what happened on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning is something a Lenexa police officer will likely always remember.

Officers responded to a QuikTrip at I-35 and 95th Street around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived they found a woman in labor. Her husband had been driving her to the hospital, but they weren’t going to make it before the baby arrived.

A 15-year veteran of the police force helped the woman deliver the baby in the family’s car before paramedics arrived.

“And units responding to 95 and Lenexa Drive, your baby has been delivered,” dispatchers were heard saying on audio shared through Broadcastify.

Mom and baby are now resting at a hospital and Lenexa police said they are doing well.