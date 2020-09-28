Lenexa police search all day for suspect who shot at officers, but come up empty for now

LENEXA, Kan. — The search continues for a man who fired a gun at Lenexa police officers early Monday morning.

It all began during a routine check on a stolen vehicle when the suspect ran from police. Hours later, the suspect is still on the loose, but officials haven’t ended up completely empty handed in their investigation. Police found a handgun they said the suspect used against the officers.

The gunfire was jolting to nearby residents.

“I mean, it’s pretty scary, especially here in the middle of Johnson County,” neighbor Amy Johnson.

Johnson’s son, Davon Alberty, heard the gunfire.

“I jumped a little bit,” Alberty said. “It was just a quick pop and then silence and then sirens.”

Police said the incident happened a little before 2 a.m. Monday near 89th Street and Haskins Drive. Officers were searching the neighborhood after receiving an alert about a possible stolen vehicle. They found the car and a man standing right outside it.

“When our officers went to contact him, that individual fled on foot,” Lenexa Police Officer Danny Chavez said.

Chavez said police began to chase the suspect on foot. As the man ran around the home, both officers heard him fire a gun.

“It’s very unsettling. We understand that a life can be taken in a split second from somebody trying to flee from law enforcement,” Chavez said. “There are individuals looking to perpetrate crimes and get away with it and are very hostile when they encounter law enforcement.”

Police set up a large search area after the shooting. Authorities from Olathe, Shawnee and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office came to assist.

“We just heard a whole bunch of sirens and then we saw the police drone up in the sky and stuff,” neighbor Ayesha Alberty said.

Despite the drones and K-9 unit, officials didn’t find the suspect. However, police did locate a handgun.

“What would have happened if that happened in the middle of the day and our kids were out there playing?” Johnson asked. “I just hope that the police can really catch the gentleman, whoever the suspect is, and you know we won’t have to worry about letting our kids out in the neighborhood.”

Chavez asked the public to keep their eyes peeled for the suspect. He’s described as about 5-foot-10, wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

There hasn’t been any word yet on if officials have examined any fingerprints on the gun or whether they’ll lead officers to the suspect.

Detectives continue to follow any leads in this case. If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.