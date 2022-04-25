LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl on Monday.

Zoey Creedon was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, as she was getting off the school bus at 61st and Monrovia in Shawnee, police said.

Zoey is approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 100 pounds and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and carrying a red sweater and gray backpack.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said they have no reason to suspect foul play at this time. They believe she’s a runaway.

Anyone with information or who sees Zoey is asked to call 911.