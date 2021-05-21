Lenexa police search for suspect in multiple car break-ins; hope surveillance video helps

LENEXA, Kan. — Police hope someone noticed a car overnight and can help find a suspect.

Investigators are looking for the driver of this car. The driver is suspected of breaking into four cars parked within a mile stretch of 95th street between Lackman and Renner.

All of the break-ins happened at night or overnight.

Police said the car is a silver, or light colored, Nissan Maxima. It has a dark hood that doesn’t match the rest of the car. It also has a moonroof.

If you know the owner or driver of this car, call Lenexa police at 913-825-8163.

