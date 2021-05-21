Lenexa police search for suspect in multiple car break-ins; hope surveillance video helps

LENEXA, Kan. — Police hope someone noticed a car overnight and can help find a suspect.

Investigators are looking for the driver of this car. The driver is suspected of breaking into four cars parked within a mile stretch of 95th street between Lackman and Renner.

All of the break-ins happened at night or overnight.

Police said the car is a silver, or light colored, Nissan Maxima. It has a dark hood that doesn’t match the rest of the car. It also has a moonroof.

We're attempting to ID the driver of this car who is a suspect in recent car break-ins in Lenexa. The car is a Nissan Maxima with a dark hood that contrasts with the silver/light body. Also has a moonroof. If you can assist in ID'ing the driver please call us at 913-825-8163 pic.twitter.com/OHN3pZ2veH — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) May 21, 2021

If you know the owner or driver of this car, call Lenexa police at 913-825-8163.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android