LENEXA, Kan. — Police are looking for the suspects in a storage unit burglary.

Detectives said the break-in happened at a unit near 95th Street and Renner Road.

The suspects were in a red truck with chrome trim on the front and side. The pickup also has mismatched mirrors. The passenger side mirror is standard, according to detectives, but the driver’s side mirror is chrome.

Surveillance pictures released by the police department show the truck leaving the area with a bed full of stolen property, including a table, chairs and barstools.

If you know who owns, or drives, this truck, call Lenexa Police and speak to the detective on the case at 913-825-8064.

