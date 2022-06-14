LENEXA, Kan. — Police contacted a parent of a child found wandering around alone.

Police said the child was located near an apartment complex at Rosehill Road and Lord Nelson Drive in Lenexa around 9 a.m.

The people who found the child tried to locate the child’s parents before calling police around 11:30 a.m.

Officers tweeted that they’d been in contact with one of the child’s parents around 3:15 p.m.

The investigation into the situation remains under investigation according to Lenexa police.

