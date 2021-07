LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching for a missing teen who hasn’t been since June.

Kaenon Hardin was last seen leaving his house in Lenexa on June 3, and the last time his family had “electronic communication” with him was June 22.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair that he wears in short braids, police say, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kaenon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301.