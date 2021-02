LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman Tuesday who left for a walk and hasn’t returned.

Desirae Long was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home in the 23200 block of W. 88th Terrace. Police say she was wearing a long gray shirt and black leggings.

She is described as about 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.