Lenexa police searching for suspect who drove at officers in stolen vehicle

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle that drove at officers while fleeing after an attempted traffic stop.

Police say that they tried to stop the suspect after running the plates and the vehicle showed up as stolen on August 14.

The vehicle is a black Dodge Challenger, believed to be a newer model. Police say the suspect may also drive a stolen Chrysler 300.

The person fled from the traffic stop and shortly after drove toward the officers who were trying to use “stop sticks”.

The following day on August 15 around midnight, Lenexa officers saw the suspect and the vehicle again but were unsuccessful in trying to stop them.

On August 16 at about 10 p.m., officers found the suspect and vehicle again and the suspect fled once again.

Anyone who can identify the driver or knows the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Detective Rader at 913-835-8169.