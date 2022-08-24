LENEXA, Kan. — Police are warning shoppers against a crime that’s happening across the metro.

The Lenexa Police Department tweeted it is seeing a higher number of reports that are known as “distraction thefts.”

Officers warn it happens when two or three people work together to distract a victim, or engage a victim in conversation. While distracted, another thief reaches into the victims bag and steals a wallet. The thieves then leave and immediately begin using the stolen credit cards at other stores.

By the time the victim realizes their wallet is missing, the charges are already being racked up on the stolen cards.

Lenexa police say shoppers always need to be aware of their surroundings and always keep an eye on your belongings. Even better, choose to use a cross-body purse, messenger bag, or a belt bag.

