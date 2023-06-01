LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are sounding the alarm about an uptick in thefts targeting area bank customers.

Police say they’ve responded to multiple jugging thefts near 95th St. and Quivira Road.

Jugging involves a victim being followed from their bank after making a cash withdrawal. Thieves follow the victim to a second location and wait for them to leave their car before breaking into the vehicle to steal cash and other valuables.

Police say these thefts are occurring during daylight hours in busy shopping centers.

To avoid having your car window smashed, the department is asking people to avoid distractions at the bank, pay attention to their surroundings and be discrete when leaving the bank after a withdrawal.

Officers are also reminding drivers to avoid leaving valuables in the car unattended.