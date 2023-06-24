LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department has a warning for Taylor Swift fans looking for tickets ahead of her concert at Arrowhead in Kansas City.

Police said to be cautious when purchasing tickets from a private party or through sites that are not verified ticket resellers.

This week, one person lost $1,000 to a scammer selling fake tickets to see Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” at Arrowhead, according to police.

Police said the victim saw the tickets for sale on Facebook Marketplace and paid the scammer through Venmo. The scammer then sent the fake tickets via email.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two shows on July 7 and July 8.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey shared the following advice for Taylor Swift fans before they purchase tickets:

Know your vendor: Make sure the website is trustworthy to buy tickets and provide financial information.

Research: If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General's or Better Business Bureau's website for any complaints.

Use a credit card: If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that other forms of payment might not offer.

Shop on secured sites: Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website's address begins with "https", the "s" will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.

Inspect your tickets: Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also review the listed seating assignments and confirm if that seat is part of the venue.

If you notice a ticket scam tied to Taylor Swift shows or other upcoming Missouri concerts, report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online.

Police advise to use reputable vendors only. Tickets on verified reseller sites for this concert are starting at around $1,000 each. The most recent victim was attempting to purchase four tickets for $1,000.