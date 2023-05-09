LENEXA, Kan. — The emergency at a Lenexa QuikTrip ended less than an hour after it began Tuesday morning.

Officers responded the popular gas station at West 87th Street and Neiman Road, just off Interstate 35.

Police said an individual with a weapon was barricaded inside the gas station and refused to surrender to police. Crisis negotiators responded to the convenience store and talked to the individual. The person then surrendered to officers.

Lenexa police ask people to avoid the area because it remains blocked as officers investigate the situation.