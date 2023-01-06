LENEXA, Kan. — After months of collecting community feedback, the City of Lenexa has unveiled the final design for an upgraded skatepark within Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The city’s current skatepark is over 20 years old and the pavement is starting to deteriorate. Lenexa will spend $1 million to upgrade the skatepark and nearby parking lot.

New Line Skateparks will design and build the skatepark. Professional skateboarder and New Line’s lead designer Kanten Russell said the design of the new park is all about making an inclusive space for all types of skaters and cyclists.

“Skateparks aren’t just for skateboarders. They’re also for bikes and scooters and all other kinds of non-motorized wheels, roller skates and rollerblades too. We’re seeing a big resurgence of uses of skateparks,” Russel said.

The proposed 12,750-square-foot park will be built to the west of the existing skatepark. Renderings show a walking loop surrounding the park that leads to a shaded plaza area that acts as an entrance to the main skatepark.

Russell said the park is intentionally designed for skaters of various skill levels.

“By design you’re really coming into a very low speed beginner friendly zone. If you’re going to be going high speed, it’s going to be as you go towards the backside of the design so that people do sort of have the opportunity to understand how that flow is,” Russell said.

Construction will begin later this spring with the new skatepark expected to open in the fall.