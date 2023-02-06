LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa rescue crews are searching Shawnee Mission Lake on Monday after receiving a report of someone being in the water.

As of 12:30 p.m. a Lenexa police spokesperson told FOX4 crews have not located anyone in the lake, but they are still searching.

Police said the report they received indicated the person went into the water near the Shawnee Mission dog park. Police could not initially provide a description of the person they were searching for.

Lenexa police said they are assisting Johnson County park police in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.