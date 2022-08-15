LENEXA, Kan. — A busy road reopens to traffic as crew make progress on improving a Johnson County trail.

The work closed 87th Street Parkway near the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park for about 10 days as crews installed a pre-cast pedestrian tunnel under the road.

Lenexa said the road reopened Monday.

Contractors continue to work on the tunnel project, and are ahead of schedule, according to the city.

The city warns there will continue to be some lane closures between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sidewalks and trails remain closed in the area.

Crews still need to pour the tunnel’s floor and install lighting and security measures. The tunnel will be ready to use this fall.

