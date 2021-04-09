Lenexa Senior Center reopens doors May 3

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Senior Center announced that they will be reopening their doors for limited activities on May 3.

The center has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants must register for in-person programs in advance by calling 913-477-7134.

Monday – Movies at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) at 10 a.m.

Thursday – Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

Health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of staff and seniors. Temperatures will be taken upon entry, face masks are required, limited capacity, disinfection between activities, social distancing and the use of disposable game items when possible.

“The health and wellness of all our community members has never been more important,” Parks & Recreation Director Logan Wagler said. “We know that staying active and social can reduce health care costs, extend quality of life, and lead to a lot of fun along the way.”

The Lenexa Senior Center hopes to bring bag additional programs, group trips and services when more seniors and staff have the COVID-19 accessible to them.

