LENEXA, Kan. — Around 10 p.m., on July 28, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 91 St. and Pflumm.

The victim, a 16-year-old female, told dispatchers that she was in a vehicle that was driving away from where the shooting took place.

Officers then located the vehicle with the victim at 95th Street and I-35 Highway.

The victim had been shot in the face and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined the victim was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle which was being driven by another 16-year-old female, while a 15-year-old male was in the backseat armed with a handgun.

The females know the male.

As they were driving, the male fired the handgun, hitting the victim. The vehicle then continued to drive briefly before pulling over.

The male who fired the gun exited the vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

A few hours later, the male was brought to the Lenexa Police Department by a parent. He was taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center.