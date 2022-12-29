LENEXA, Kan. — Starting next month Lenexa residents will have more opportunities to tune into city meetings.

The City of Lenexa has signed an agreement with Swagit Productions to provide video streaming and closed captioning services for city council meetings.

The new video recording system will incorporate all digital presentations, maps and images reviewed in the meeting. Recordings will be integrated with Lenexa’s digital meeting agendas, so viewers can easily navigate the platform to watch sections related to specific agenda items.

Lenexa City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Lenexa City Hall. The city will begin streaming council meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 3.