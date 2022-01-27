LENEXA, Kan. — On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission will review a proposal to create new townhomes near K-7 Highway.

Copper Creek Investors is requesting approval of a preliminary site plan for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing. The developer intends to build a 143 unit townhome development on 28 acres of land in the northwest corner of 95th Street and Monticello Road.

Each townhome unit will be two stories in height and feature a two-stall garage. The townhome development will include two, three and four unit buildings

The townhome proposal is part of the larger Watercrest Landing development, which covers roughly 190 acres between K-7 Highway and Monticello Road. Once complete the full development will include single family homes, townhomes, senior housing and commercial space.

If approved by the planning commission, the proposal will progress to the Lenexa City Council for approval on Feb. 15.