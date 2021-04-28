Lenexa updates street design to improve cyclist safety

LENEXA, Kan. —The City of Lenexa is investing in road upgrades to make it safer for people to bike around the city.

Street crews have begun installing five and a half miles of designated bike lanes as part of the city’s new bike loop project.

The two phase project comes from the Complete Streets Study, published by the city in 2019.

Steve Schooley, Transportation Manager for the City of Lenexa, said the goal is to make streets safer for people walking and riding bikes throughout the city.

Map of cycling improvements. Image provided by the City of Lenexa.

In the first phase of the project, approximately 16 miles of roadway will be marked with “share the road” signage. “Sharrows” or roadways shared by cars and cyclists, will also be denoted by pavement markings. Sharrows will be marked in a loop connecting Old Town to central Lenexa.

On-street bike lanes will be painted along 79th Street from Renner Boulevard to Pflumm Road and from Quivira Road to Nieman Road.

Share the road signs will be installed at:

79th Street from Quivira Road to Pflumm Road

Prairie Star Parkway from Renner Boulevard to Kansas Highway 7.

Lackman Road from north city limits to 95th street.

“We do a real good job of accommodating for the automobile. We just need to take a look at how we can do a little bit better of a job accommodating the different modes like pedestrian and bicycles,” Schooley said. “We just want to make sure that we do have complete streets that can accommodate the entire public and everybody to choose the way that they want to get around.”

Schooley estimates the total cost of the two phases will be approximately $350,000. The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by July 1.

Phase two will include the construction of an additional mile-long bike lane and the installation of “share the road” signage across 11 miles of roadways throughout the city.

