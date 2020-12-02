Lenexa UVC company seeing spike in stocking stuffer sales

LENEXA, Kan. – The coronavirus isn’t just affecting people’s shopping habits this holiday season, it might also affect their gift lists.

There are no doubt going to be some designer and themed masks gifted this year. Though, it probably won’t be the kids favorites bottles of hand sanitizer will likely also find their way into stockings. But Sarin Energy Solutions in Lenexa is seeing a surge in sales in other pandemic-related devices.

The company specializes in retrofitting businesses with LED lighting. But in 2020 it saw the light, and a market for UVC.

“This is our compact wand. It’s foldable so it can fit in your pocket,” Robert Gonzalez, Sarin Marketing Director, said.

At the beginning of the pandemic customers gobbled up disinfectants as fast as they did toilet paper. And Sarin was concentrating on places more similar in size and scope to hospitals already using UVC disinfection.

“We were doing a lot of business to business sales. We didn’t really focus on the end user, the average homeowner but we’ve had so much interest in that, we thought, let’s make ourselves more available,” Gonzalez said.

Now they have a wide assortment of products geared toward consumers inside their store near the Oak Park Mall. Sarin sells everything from devices that disinfect your phone while it charges, to bags you can stick virtually anything in to be sterilized by the UVC rays, to wands for small surfaces and lamps to disinfect entire rooms. The wands range in price from $35 -$100.

“People are getting a dozen wands at a time to get it everybody they know, our smallest model is a great stocking stuffer,” Gonzalez said.

The UVC lamp listed as commercial grade, will run you $300.

But as the FDA eased restrictions to allow manufacturers to get products to market faster, it’s important to remember certain intensities of UV rays can be harmful if not used correctly. The most important thing to protect around UVC is your eyes.

“We involve safety features in all our devices whether it’s a gravity switch so you can’t aim it up at your face or a motion detector so it kicks off when someone enters the room,” he said.

It’s possible you might buy a cheap device that doesn’t have any real UVC disinfectant properties at all. Any reputable manufacturer should be willing to include test strips, or you can find them online, that demonstrate if UVC light is being used and how intense it is.