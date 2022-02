LENEXA, Kan. — Don’t be surprised if you see grass fires and a lot of smoke around Lenexa on Thursday, the city said there is no reason to be concerned.

The city’s stormwater crews are taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather. Lenexa said the crews are manning several prescribed burns in the Old Town area. There will also be prescribed burns along Prairie Star Parkway and in the Lake Lenexa area.

The city said it burns land to reduce weeds and encourages native plant growth.