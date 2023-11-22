KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turkey drives and free Thanksgiving meals for people who need them help lift up the Kansas City community every year around the holidays but those kinds of events are getting harder to provide because charitable giving is decreasing.

The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy says giving declined in 2022 while consumers battled inflation. Similar dips in giving were in 1987, around the Black Monday stock market crash, and 2008 and 2009, when the housing bubble burst.

Shelter KC Executive Director Eric Burger says corporate giving and generous foundations help, but they’re mostly buoyed by people who are also sweating their household budgets while inflation creeps up.

“It’s the 25-dollar-a-month, a-quarter folks, about 10,000 individual donors that support us and that’s a life line,” Burger said.

But higher inflation and cutting costs in other areas eventually impacts giving too.

“We could hire some more staff to help some more people but we don’t have the ability to do some of the growing we’d like to do,” Burger said.

The volunteers who show up to help are also feeling it.

Angela Chmylak was at Shelter KC Wednesday with her family serving the Thanksgiving meal to the roughly 100 people who don’t have anywhere else to go.

“I’ve had some hard circumstances in my life so it helps me heal that and know that I’m giving to others,” Chmylak said.

She and her family come together during the holidays, but she comes down during the week throughout the rest of the year, helping on a more regular basis. When giving money isn’t as easy, Angela says volunteering is what works for her.

“I may not be able to give financially a lot but I can give my time and that’s free and to me that’s more of a blessing,” Chmylak said.