Less than a year after KC police officer was shot in head, he returns to accept honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer who nearly lost his life last year stood in front of Kansas City’s mayor as they adopted a resolution honoring him Thursday afternoon.

Officer Tyler Moss was shot in the head while responding to a call about a man with a gun on July 2, 2020.

He spent three weeks in the hospital before transferring out of state to continue recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Less than a year after the shooting, Moss is back on the job with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and being able to come here today and talk to you all. And I want to thank our chief of police Rick Smith, and the whole Kansas City Missouri police department,” Tyler Moss said during the meeting. “Just thank you to everyone for everything that anyone that anyone has done for me it means truly a lot.”

According to a proclamation presented by Councilman Kevin O’Neill, doctors gave Moss a 3.5% chance of survival, and less than 1% chance of being able to fully function.

“I don’t know how you do it. But God, thank you for doing it. Because it’s guys like you and the rest in the department that the make us all feel safe and so proud,” O’Neill said during Thursday’s meeting.

Thank you to @KCMO city council and @MayorLucasKC for honoring our officers just now at today’s legislative session for #PoliceWeek2021 Also honored today Officer Tyler Moss for his bravery, shot in the head July 2020, protecting the citizens of Kansas City. #heretoserve pic.twitter.com/8w9twzqA9R — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 13, 2021

“We were all we’re all just so proud and amazed and blessed to have you standing with us here today,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “You remind us of what bravery is you remind us of what love for community is. And you are exactly the type of man who represents the 147 year history of our police department.”

This isn’t Moss’ first honor. He was also named the metro’s Missouri Officer of the Year in 2020.

City council adopted the resolution as part of National Police Week. Kansas City’s police department held a memorial honoring officers killed in the line of duty earlier in the day.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android