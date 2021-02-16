‘Let the good times roll’: KCK house decked out like Mardis Gras float

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the absence of raucous Mardis Gras parades in New Orleans this year because of the pandemic, many homeowners in the Big Easy have decked-out their house to resemble a festive parade float.

It got local artist Melissa Weinman thinking.

“I started toying with the idea of doing one myself,” Weinman said. “And I thought, ‘What kind of theme would I do?’ And Bob Ross just popped in my head.”

And so Weinman’s Kansas City, Kansas, home is decked out with dozens of festive decorations but high above all else, a massive portrait Weinman created in honor of the iconic television artist Bob Ross.

“It’s a mindset. Bob Ross is all about being inclusive, kind, anybody can do this,” Weinman said.

There’s also two massive wooden squirrel cutouts, flowers created from old paintings, and too many beads to count.

“Basically the message with this house is: support your local people, shop locally, try to re-purpose as many goods as you possibly can,” she said.

The art project also has a charitable purpose. Weinman is accepting donations on her art studio’s Facebook page, Happy Trees Painting Company, to raise money to feed the homeless.