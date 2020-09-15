‘Let us make a choice’: Blue Valley parents pack board meeting in push for in-person learning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley students and parents lined the entrance into the school board meeting Monday holding signs that said, “Let Kids Learn — In Person” and “Give a Choice.”

Rebecca Campbell and four of her six kids were involved. She said juggling her family’s school schedules resembles a circus act. Campbell has a middle-schooler and high-schooler learning online. The other students are in elementary school.

“They all rotate their schedules,” Campbell said. “Not even one day is the same.”

The district announced Monday that they plan to bring all elementary students back to full-time in-person learning starting Oct. 5, as long as they’re in the correct gating criteria set by the Kansas State Department of Education.

“Elementary school gets to go back in person,” a Blue Valley mom said during public comment Monday night. “I’m here to tell you older students want to, too.”

Parents took to the podium and also spoke virtually in front of board members. Almost all expressed their disappointment with the district and its online learning situation.

They noted headaches and students’ tears from scheduling conflicts and inadequate instruction compared to students who are learning face-to-face.

“It’s especially difficult on teens. They need their school environment. They need activities that bring them together and give life meaning and worth,” Blue Valley father Mark Sinclair said, “and when you take that away from them, bad things happen.”

Several parents made the point that kids’ mental health is at risk without in-person learning.

Sinclair, also a trauma surgeon, said his wife wasn’t at Monday’s meeting because she was consoling a Blue Valley family who lost their child to suicide this week.

“So we’d like to say please let us make a choice. We know our children. We know what’s best for them, and we would like to have a choice in the matter,” Sinclair said.

The district said during the week of Sept. 21, it will re-evaluate the learning mode for older students based on the gating criteria and latest COVID-19 data.