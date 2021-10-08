LGBTQ community gets housing help from Habitat KC volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers and allies of the city’s LGBTQ community are working on home repairs Friday as part of a special Habitat For Humanity campaign.

At a house in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Habitat KC’s Pride Build program is helping a member of the LGBTQ community fix up their home.

“The LGBTQ community faces challenges finding fair and equitable housing here in Kansas City because there are no state laws that protect them in Missouri or Kansas,” Melissa Jones, Habitat KC’s senior development manager, said. “Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, being the leaders of affordable housing, felt it was very important to speak out.”

Kansas City did create a protected class for gender identity, which includes LGBT residents, in housing and employment.

More than 200 volunteers are helping 13 LGBTQ homeowners this year with either repairs or new construction.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to live in a home, right?” asked Nick Findley, a volunteer from Turner Construction. “So if we can donate, or other people can donate, and bring costs down to help those people to move in, that’s the goal that everybody is trying to achieve. Everybody should be given those opportunities and we are happy to be part of that.”

Another goal is to draw attention to the challenges this community faces in securing stable places to live.

In Kansas City, you can call 816-513-1836 if you believe you’ve been a victim of housing discrimination to reach the Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity department.