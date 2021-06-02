LGBTQ supporters celebrate Pride Month in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — June is Pride Month and LGBTQ advocates are celebrating in Kansas.

There might not be as many events marking the event because of the pandemic, but people are trying to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect for who they really are.

Some say Kansas has come a long way in accepting people, but there are still areas that need to be addressed. Stopping bullying in schools, banning conversion therapy, preventing lawmakers from targeting transgender kids with pieces of legislation are areas advocates are looking at.

“Until we can look at a bill and say everybody is treated with respect and dignity, there’s going to be a place for pride,” said Chris Schultz with the advocacy group Equality Kansas. “And even past that we are always going to have to remember the people who gave their lives and people who gave their sacrifices to make the world better for us.”

Advocates say everyone can participate in Pride Month by talking to people to understand what they are going through.

“If you have any questions that you want to ask of anybody, have the conversation,” Schultz said. “Don’t be afraid to have the conversations with them.”

“Make sure that your kids, make sure that your family members, they all know that you love them, that you care about them,” Schultz said. “We need to spread more love in the world. That’s really where I think pride can do the most good this year especially as we come back from a world that’s been shaken up as much as it has. Just love each other, it’s as simple as that.”

