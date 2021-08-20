Liberty-based Jousting Pigs BBQ moving into former Arthur Bryant’s building in KCK

Jousting Pigs BBQ based in Liberty is expanding over into Kansas City, Kansas moving in across from the Legends Outlet Shopping Center in September 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Jousting Pigs BBQ)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jousting Pigs BBQ, based in Liberty, Missouri is expanding over to the Kansas side.

The company announced earlier this month that it will be moving into the former Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque building across from the Legends Outlets at 1702 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The former Arthur Bryant’s location closed in late 2019 after more than 15 years at the location.

Jousting Pigs BBQ owners John Atwell and Rod Blackburn opened their first location in Liberty in 2019 inside 3Halves Brewing Co.

According to the Kansas City Business Journal, Jousting Pigs is leasing the former Arthur Bryant’s building, hoping to open in late September.