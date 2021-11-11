Liberty, Clay County Sheriff’s Office hold separate ceremonies to honor veterans

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty honored a pair of veterans on Veterans Day. Meanwhile the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored more than 40 deputies and other employees who served America in a separate ceremony.

“With that ceremony we called every veteran’s name out we gave them a certificate of appreciation and we also enacted a ribbon to signify their military service,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.

Akin, a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot, also served as keynote speaker at Thursday night’s Veterans Day Ceremony in Liberty a seat was left at the table for those still listed as missing in action. More than 80,000 equals the populations of Liberty and Blue Springs combined.

“When I was growing up it was kind of a duty, everybody had to do their duty to serve their country,” Ret. U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Bob Lawson said.

Specialist 5th Class Don Happy and Corporal E4 Ray Nichols became the 13th and 14th veterans to receive the city’s highest honors.

“It’s a real blessing to us veterans the way we are honored in the Liberty community,” Nichols said.

The ceremony ended with a 21 Gun salute and the playing of TAPS.

