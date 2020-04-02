Liberty elementary teacher shows how kids can learn and get outside at the same time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- An elementary school gym teacher is encouraging families to make learning fun by getting out of the house.

Denise Steenstra told FOX4 that young students don't need to be in a gym to stay physically active. On top of that, families can practice staying active while also teaching other important topics.

"You're developing the brain, left and right hemisphere, so skipping is reading readiness," Steenstra.

She said math can easily be added to physical education. Kids can practice counting through hopscotch, and they can practice spelling in between exercises.

"I get to be outside and do other stuff than stay inside," one neighborhood kid who tried her exercises said.

But the most important thing, Steenstra said, is don't over-think things.

"Everybody is kind of in survival mode right now, and that's the one thing I can say is take care of you, take care of your kids. Learning will come."