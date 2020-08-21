6-year-old Liberty girl starts mask chain business for ‘safety with style’

LIBERTY, Mo. — Since the pandemic hit, one Liberty girl has become an entrepreneur.

Anna Wettstein, 6, started making mask chains out of beads. She calls her company “Safety with Style.”

The mask chains are for sale on her Facebook page. They cost $8 for kids and $10 for adults.

Anna and her mom, Jennifer, said the project is all about safety.

“I feel like with kids, this is a good way to encourage them to wear their mask. It’s a good little accessory, so we’re trying to make them as fun as possible,” Jennifer said.

“Even for sports and we could have names on them, like my brother, Nolan’s. We do them for teams, schools, soccer, basketball, baseball,” Anna added.

A portion of the proceeds from go to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital.

You can order the mask chains here.