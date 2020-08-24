Liberty, Kansas City emergency responders investigate possible drowning

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police in Liberty tell FOX4 that emergency units from both Liberty and the Kansas City Fire Department are at the scene of a possible drowning on Monday afternoon.

Liberty police say that just before 3 p.m., rescuers went to the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on the emergency call.

A fire official told FOX4’s news crew at the scene that a family member was with the person who rescuers are looking for and alerted them, but further details about the person under water haven’t been revealed yet.

Rescuers with Liberty and Kansas City, Missouri fire departments are at a possible drowning on Monday, August 24, at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex.

FOX4 will have live updates during news at 5 and 6 p.m., and breaking developments on this page. This would be the third metro drowning in the past three days.

The search is still ongoing for an 11-year-old presumed drowned in the Kansas River from an incident that happened on Saturday. Also on Saturday, a 6-year-old drowned at Longview Lake after falling off of a raft according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.