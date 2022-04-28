LIBERTY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Liberty man after police say he intentionally tried to hit officers with his car Wednesday morning.

Donavan Brown, 30, faces assault, resisting arrest, property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is held on $20,000 bond.

Officers arrested Brown after they responded to a call in Liberty. They said Brown drove his car and swerved at officers who were at the scene.

Brown tried to escape, but was arrested after he lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

