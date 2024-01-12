LIBERTY, Mo. — A Liberty, Missouri man is convicted for the January 2020 shooting of his ex-girlfriend while soothing their newborn baby to sleep.

A Clay County jury on Friday found Lonnell James, 45, guilty of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

FOX4 spoke with the victim, Tyra Randle, last month, who said James shot her eight times with a .45 caliber at close range.

Her 11-year-old daughter heard the gunshots and ran to her mother’s aid. Randle and her kids survived, but she was left paralyzed.

“The victim fought for her life after being shot by the defendant and it was our duty to fight for justice for her and all victims of assault,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson. “The jury’s verdict sends a strong message to our community that violent crime will not be tolerated in Clay County.”

Now a paraplegic, Randle spent three days in the ICU on a ventilator before spending months in an Overland Park rehabilitation center where she strengthened her upper body to be able to transfer herself in and out of a wheelchair.

Randle’s spent the last few years making a difference by becoming an advocate and philanthropist for domestic violence survivors and victims, as well as the disabled community.

She started her own organization called Diamond in the Rough, which sees her as a motivational speaker for different conferences, events, and podcasts. She does that in addition to working full-time at North Kansas City Hospital.

A sentencing hearing is set for March 21, 2024 at 3 p.m.