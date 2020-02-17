Liberty man sentenced to 15 years for running over, killing ‘best friend’

LIBERTY, Mo. — A man who killed a friend when crashing a car into a house has been given 15 years in prison.

FOX4 confirmed that Jacob Mustoe was sentenced last week in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty.

He’d pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 2017 death of Jake Wehmeyer. Authorities say both were 17 then.

The two got into a fight during a party at Wehmeyer’s home. Mustoe told police he was high on psilocybin mushrooms when he left, got into his car, drove it toward Wehmeyer’s house and hit him before crashing into a garage door.