Liberty Memorial reopens tower, prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty Memorial Tower opened to the public Wednesday morning for the first time in a year.

It closed in March of 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the landmark reopened in June, the tower did not.

Beginning May 26, 2021, the tower is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Tickets can be purchased online or at the memorial.

The Edward Jones Research Center at the National WWI Museum and Memorial reopens May 31, 2021. Going forward, the center will be open to guests, researchers, and students Tuesday through Friday.

The reopening kicks off a busy Memorial Day weekend at the landmark.

“Flags of Forgotten Soldiers” are already on display at the memorial. The 140 U.S. flags represent the 140 veterans who die by suicide every week. The display will remain in place through Memorial Day.

Vintage military vehicles will be on display on the southeast lawn over the weekend, you’ll also be able to research your connection to World War I at different research stations.

Organizers added a new, balloon glow to the calendar this year. The Great Balloon Glow begins at 6 p.m. Sunday and the balloons will actually start glowing around 8:30 p.m. There will also be music and food trucks parked nearby.

On Memorial Day, ceremonies start at 11 a.m. with a special ceremony, followed by noon bell tolling and a flag ceremony. Then at 2 p.m. new bricks that were added to the Walk of Honor will be dedicated.

A full schedule of events at The World War I Museum and Liberty Memorial is available online.

