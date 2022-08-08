Liberty, Mo. — The Liberty School District had a surprise at Liberty North High School.

A calf showed up for classes, apparently not realizing school doesn’t begin until August 24.

The district said grounds crew “had no beef” with the calf and was able to corral it easily. A picture showed an employee with the calf on a leash.

The animal was returned to its owner.

A spokesperson for the school district said during the animal’s visit, they were able to discover the calf’s favorite subject in school is “cowculus.”