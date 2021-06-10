Liberty Police: 29-year-old woman in hospital after possible ‘accidental’ shooting

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of South Forrest Avenue as they investigate an incident at the Crossroads Apartment Complex.

Police say the initial investigation indicates that it is a possible accidental shooting of a 29-year-old woman.

Update: A 29-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after suffering an apparent gunshot wound. She was concious and communicative at the time of transport. 1/2 — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) June 10, 2021

The woman has been transported to the hospital and Liberty PD says she was conscious and communicative when she was being transported.

Few details are available at this time. FOX4 has reached out to police and will update this story when those details become available.

