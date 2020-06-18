Liberty police arrest suspect in connection to robbery, kidnapping at car wash

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police say they’ve arrested a person in connection to a reported robbery and kidnapping at a car wash this week.

Police were called to the Dr. Spotless Car Wash on Missouri Court, just off Highway 291, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman there said she had been abducted at the car wash earlier. The woman said she was taken by vehicle to a second location. The suspect then dropped the woman back off at the car wash.

On Thursday, Liberty police released photos of a suspect and vehicle they were searching for in connection to the incident.

Just over an hour later, the department said they had a person in custody. Liberty police have not announced any official charges at this time.

UPDATE: Attached are pictures of the vehicle and suspect from the reported robbery yesterday in the 1100 Block of Missouri St. If you have any information about this case contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or our dispatch at 816-439-4701. A reward for info is possible. pic.twitter.com/0iRAMuSZW0 — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) June 18, 2020