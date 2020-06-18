Liberty police arrest suspect in connection to robbery, kidnapping at car wash

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police say they’ve arrested a person in connection to a reported robbery and kidnapping at a car wash this week.
Police were called to the Dr. Spotless Car Wash on Missouri Court, just off Highway 291, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman there said she had been abducted at the car wash earlier. The woman said she was taken by vehicle to a second location. The suspect then dropped the woman back off at the car wash.
On Thursday, Liberty police released photos of a suspect and vehicle they were searching for in connection to the incident.
Just over an hour later, the department said they had a person in custody. Liberty police have not announced any official charges at this time.