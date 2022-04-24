Update: Liberty police say they have located the man’s family

—

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of Holt and Withers where they found an adult male who was lost and non-verbal.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the department’s dispatch non-emergency number at 816-439-4701.

