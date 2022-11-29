UPDATE: Liberty police reports he was located safe at 9:15 p.m.

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Police said Christopher R. Warner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Hurt Street.

He is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and red Adidas shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 439-4701.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.