LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since late last week.

Police said Elizabeth Cantrell left school on Thursday, Dec. 1 and was seen getting into a black SUV.

She is described as standing 5-foot-7, and weighs 134 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Police said she was last seen wearing pajama pants and a gray under armor sweatshirt.

She is possibly being accompanied by 29-year-old Nathan Miller, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 439-4701.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.