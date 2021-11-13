Liberty Police Department arrests man accused of killing mother

LIBERTY, Mo. — A liberty man is accused of killing his mother according to police.

On Friday evening around 11:47 p.m., police responded to a house in the 400 Block of Glendale to investigate a man reported to be “out of control.”

The initial investigation revealed a dead woman inside the home. She was identified as 46-year-old Jill Little of Liberty. The investigation determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Her 20-year-old son, Austin M. Little, was identified as the suspect.

Austin fled the house on foot. Claycomo Police Department located him shortly after their arrival near the 400 Block of Gordon St. He was arrested with the assistance of the Clay County Sherriff.

Austin has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action, for the murder of his mother.

His total bond was set to $1million and he is still in custody.

There are no additional suspects at this time.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty, Missouri Police Department at 816-439-4701, or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

