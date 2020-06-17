Liberty police investigating after woman abducted at car wash

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police in Liberty are investigating after a woman was abducted Wednesday afternoon at a car wash.

Police were called to the Dr. Spotless Car Wash in the 1100 block of Missouri Court around 3 p.m. on a reported robbery and abduction.

When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been abducted from the location earlier.

The woman said she was taken by vehicle to a second location. The suspect then dropped the woman back off at the car wash.

Liberty Police Captain Andy Hedrick said investigators are actively working on the case.

No vehicle or suspect description was immediately available.

This story is developing.

We are currently working a robbery and kidnapping investigation in the 1100 block of Missouri Ct.. The victim has been located. If you have any information about this case contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or our dispatch at 816-439-4701. A reward for info is possible. pic.twitter.com/kVbnb9763R — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) June 17, 2020