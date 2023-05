LIBERTY, Mo. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Liberty, Missouri.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 291. At this time police said the highway is closed between Middlebrook Lane and Orchard Avenue.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Police said there were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.